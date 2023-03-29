(WHTM) — One year ago this week, six people died after an 80-car pileup on I-81 happened during a horrific snow squall.

The crash happened in Schuylkill County and closed part of I-81 for days.

Whiteout conditions hit without warning and there is no radar coverage in the area of the pileup, so drivers did not receive any emergency alerts as the squall moved in.

The National Weather Service says there are no plans at the federal level to expand radar coverage over Schuylkill County.