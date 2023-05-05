DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fort Halifax Park in Dauphin County, is celebrating the time before we claimed our independence.

The annual colonial festival is back, bringing to life the sights and sounds of the Mid-1700s. Fort Halifax was active during the French and Indian War.

On Friday, it was education day for Halifax 5th graders. This is the first colonial celebration since 2019. It was canceled by COVID twice and last year, it was canceled due to Flooding.

“And I was really about the weather. Because we had all that rain I’m thinking ‘Oh please no, not again’. We just want people to come to the park, find out about the history, and experience the park President of Friends of Fort Halifax Park said.

The colonial festival at Fort Halifax Park runs Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.