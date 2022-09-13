LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The 34th Annual Rubber Duckie Race and Festival took place on Sunday, September 11. The duckie race was held by Schreiber Pediatric and the money raised directly went towards supporting Schreiber’s therapy and educational programs that help about 4,000 children a year.

More than $90,000 was raised at the duckie race, an event that was presented by Lancaster Toyota.

Due to inclement weather, the event took place at the main Schreiber Center facility. Families enjoyed crafts, face painting, food, and games. There were a total of 17,000 duckie tickets sold at the event, these tickets gave special access to prizes. You can view the prizes here.

Top prizes included $10,000 in cash and a $1,500 VISA Gift Card.

If you are a winner of a prize, you must claim it by October 11 and have your physical ticket stub as proof.

Proceeds from the Rubber Duckie Race and Festival will go towards benefiting the services that Schreiber Pediatric provides. Schreiber Pediatric is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization that provides physical, occupational, and speech-language therapies, as well as educational and recreational programs for thousands of children in central Pennsylvania. These children are living with congenital and acquired disabilities and developmental delays.