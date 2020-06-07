Another day, another protest at the Pennsylvania State Capitol

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Starting and ending today at the PA State Capitol, dozens of protestors marched through the streets.

Today it’s about a unifying message of bringing about change in the community

Another day, another protest. Speaking up for those who no longer can.

A march through Harrisburg and time to reflect at the police station where officers put up signs saying “we support justice.”

Protester Almetrus Baltimore said, “I have young children at home and a grandchild, and I want a future where we’re all united as one, where no race is seen, no color. We all bleed the same blood and I just want justice for everyone.”

Kevin Maxson organized a rally last Sunday about stopping the violence. Today he wanted to spread the message of unity.

He points to the marches of the civil rights movement where many made sacrifices to move the country forward.

“The stance we’re taking now towards change will greatly affect those who inherit this city and this country after us and if we don’t protect our legacies, our futures are doomed,” said Maxson.

And the message we’ve been hearing from a lot of these people is the protests will continue until change is made.