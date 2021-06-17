Another day of late-spring perfection

TODAY: Sunny Skies, Very Low Humidity and Comfortable Weather. Hi 78.

TONIGHT: Clear Skies, Seasonably Cool. Lo 56.

FRIDAY: Warmer & Slight More Humid, A Stray PM Shower/Storm. Hi 84.

Seasonably cool conditions for this morning bring a refreshing start to the day. A weak disturbance brought a few clouds to the region last night, but this will not interrupt our sunshine and blue skies today. Temperatures rise from the low and mid-50s to the upper 70s this afternoon with a nice breeze from the northwest. We do stay dry today, but some clouds and moisture/humidity do start to slowly head our way as we look ahead to Friday and this weekend.

Tomorrow does not feature a great chance of rain, and sunshine should mostly dominate the sky until some puffy clouds roll in from the west. However, showers and storms are expected to develop over the Ohio Valley and western PA. Some of these showers and storms may in fact hold together as they slide east during the day. The best opportunity for some will be late in the afternoon and evening, especially for areas west of Harrisburg.

The front delivering storm activity to Ohio and western PA will slow down and stall out before clearing the Midstate Friday night. This means the warmth and humidity on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s could trigger a few more afternoon/evening storms. We do not expect widespread rain though at this time.

Father’s Day remains dry in the forecast with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Clouds may begin to arrive by late Sunday into Monday as we watch a large plume of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico as it heads north. Some of this moisture may impact our forecast locally by Monday evening and Tuesday. These are trends we continue to monitor as there is some potential for a soaking rain if everything comes together.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso