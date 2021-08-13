Another day of very hot weather followed by thunderstorms

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Scattered PM Storms. Hi 96.

TONIGHT: Muggy, Storms Early. Lo 74.

SATURDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM Storms. Hi 88.

SUNDAY: Less Humid, Dry. Hi 83.

Today will be more of the same unfortunately in terms of heat and humidity. Yesterday’s humidity led to a sultry day that allowed thunderstorms to sustain themselves from the afternoon to the late evening and overnight hours. Today should see temperatures climb from the 70s this morning quickly to the mid-90s for the afternoon. Storms will be likely after 2 PM today, and should cross through the region earlier than yesterday’s rain. **An excessive heat warning is in place for this afternoon through 7 PM.**

Any remaining showers or thunderstorms will weaken overnight as temperatures find their consistent landing spot in the mid-70s. The front bringing a change in air mass will not be quick to move into Midstate though.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso