Another hazy, hot, and humid week with daily t-storm threat

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Stray Shower. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Humid. Lo 68.

TUESDAY: Hazy Sun, Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 88.

Get ready for another hot and humid week ahead with some unsettled weather too. Today could end up being the driest day of the work week. It certainly looks like shower and t-storm chances are low today. A drier airmass is sitting overhead, although it will still be quite hot. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. It will also be quite humid once again. A couple of showers could pop-up over the ridges again this afternoon, but most spots will likely stay dry. Tonight will be partly cloudy and humid with lows in the upper 60s.

A cold front will work its way through the area from Tuesday-Thursday. Each day during this three-day stretch will feature highs near 90 degrees, plenty of humidity, and the threat for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The best chance for t-storms appears to be Wednesday. The front will eventually clear the region later Thursday.

For the end of this work week and next weekend, signs are pointing toward somewhat of a cooling trend with highs staying below the middle 80s and plenty of sunshine. It appears a less humid airmass tries to move in for Friday and next weekend. This could be the coolest stretch of weather since June for Central PA. We will continue to monitor the trends through the end of the week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara