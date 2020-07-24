Hot, mainly dry weekend ahead

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM Shower. Hi 90. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog Late. Lo 72. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Very Hot & Humid. Hi 95. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

After a brief break from the 90-degree heat yesterday, we are right back to it today! Areas of fog and low clouds this morning will lift by 10am, with a fair amount of sunshine expected for the afternoon. A stray shower can’t completely be ruled out after noon, but the vast majority of the area will be dry.

It turns even hotter by Sunday as a westerly wind picks up. Air temperatures should reach the mid 90s with heat indices possibly in the upper 90s during the afternoon. If anything, temperatures may reach a few degrees higher on Monday, with any shower or storm chances remaining west of the Mid-state. Finally, we do expect some storms Tuesday afternoon with a cold front, but even then, rain is not a guarantee for all.

Behind this front, the heat and humidity will finally turn more tolerable by the middle of next week, with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the 60s through Friday.

Tropical update: The tropics are becoming active quickly with Tropical Storm Hanna approaching the southeast coast of Texas. That storm is expected to intensify into a hurricane before making landfall near Corpus Christi this afternoon. Rainfall in excess of 6-10 inches possible over the southern tip of Texas. Tropical Storm Gonzalo is struggling as it continues rapid westward progress toward the Lesser Antilles, and it may completely fizzle out over the next few days. Perhaps the most troubling feature in the Atlantic is a wave moving off the coast of Africa. While still 5-7 days away from any impacts in the Caribbean, models have been consistent in forecasting a strengthening storm that could venture across the entire ocean eventually toward the US mainland.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo