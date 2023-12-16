We’re back at it again the weekend before Christmas with another rain chance to try to chip away at the ole rain deficit block. While the timing of these events hasn’t been ideal, pretty much everybody in the Midstate could use some level of accumulation for what has been a dry year overall. Despite several rounds of rain that have brought 1-2″ of rain at a time, several counties still lack upwards of 10″ of rain for the year. Drought conditions, while not worsening in intensity, have been slowly expanding coverage northward. The arrival of a robust upper level trough late Sunday into early Monday will will interact with a strengthening coastal low to provide us with a healthy dose of precipitation heading into next week. An active and El Nino-influenced tropical jet stream will play a major role in providing the support needed to get said low going, which will make its way up the coast towards the Mid-Atlantic.

A big positive heading into the weekend has been a narrowing of the timing and impacts between all models for upcoming rain. We expect the first drops to fall right around lunch time, starting out as scattered showers before turning to more steady rain later in the afternoon and evening. The heaviest rainfall rates will be found overnight, as the coastal low merges in with the deepening upper level trough to the west. By sunrise Monday, shower activity will begin to fade away, ultimately ceasing by the early afternoon as the center of the low pressure moves up the coast to the northeast. The accompanying cold front will move through early Monday, shifting winds from the southeast to the northwest. This wind shift and the injection of colder air may bring a few snow showers to the westerly mountains, but no impacts are anticipated for south central PA.

Model outputs have been relatively consistent over the past few runs, favoring about 1-2″ across the Midstate with locally higher amounts possible. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in State College have at this point not opted to issue a Flood Watch, but we will keep you updated should anything change. The lack of flood watch does not mean that no flooding is possible, as low lying and poor drainage areas will still be susceptible to pooling. Overall, a decent event to get a little rainfall, although unlikely to tip the scales in any meaningful way for our annual deficit.