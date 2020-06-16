Another pleasant day ahead, mainly dry through Wednesday

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 78.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Comfy. Lo 58.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Stray Shower. Hi 80.

An upper-level low is bringing widespread rain to the Carolinas while high pressure keeps Central PA dry and mainly quiet. Expect a repeat of yesterday with more sunshine on the way along with a few high clouds. Temperatures will return to just under seasonable levels while humidity remains low through tomorrow. Some more clouds will roll in by Wednesday afternoon as the upper-level low gets a northward nudge into the Mid-Atlantic. A stray shower is possible by tomorrow evening, but most backyards remain dry. Highs should be near 80° on Wednesday.

The low will continue to pinwheel north Thursday, eventually close enough to develop a few showers. The humidity will also begin to increase by Thursday and Friday. Lingering energy combined with increased heat and humidity will continue stray thunderstorm chances into the weekend, though most of the time, it will not be raining. Humidity levels will start to get uncomfortable by Saturday as highs climb back into the upper 80s. Above-normal warmth looks to continue into early next week with highs remaining in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Each day could feature some pop-up t-storms in the afternoon, but no washouts are in the forecast.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara