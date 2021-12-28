Another round of rain today but not until after sunset

TODAY: Some AM Sun, Increasing Clouds, Showers After Sunset. Hi 47. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Periods of Rain. Low 40. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers Exit By Daybreak, Peeks of PM Sun. High 47. Winds: Light.

Yesterday, we picked up 1″ of snow officially, but anything left on the ground won’t last as we’re switching back to milder weather starting today. First though, clearing skies overnight combined with some snowpack has resulted in patchy areas of dense fog this morning. The fog will dissipate later this morning and we may even enjoy a little sunshine before clouds return for the afternoon.

The next warm front approaches this evening, bringing our next round of rain but not until after sunset for most of us. Steady periods of rain can be expected around midnight before this batch of showers exits by first thing Wednesday morning. Most of Wednesday looks dry, but another weak area of low pressure will bring us showers Wednesday night, with a few showers lingering into Thursday.

New Year’s Eve Day looks to be the only dry day this week and it has trended milder too with highs in the low 50s as we close out 2021. The new year looks to start off damp though with a pretty potent Gulf system set to bring us rain Saturday. Depending on the timing of cold air, it is possible we see a second low bring us some light rain or snow Sunday night before much colder air moves in next Monday.

