TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Line of PM Showers After 3 PM. Hi 74.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Mild. Lo 55.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm! Hi 78.

We have been in a repetitive weather pattern lately where most weekdays remain dry, but showers have arrived on weekends. This weekend is unfortunately no different with an approaching cold front. Clouds will increase through the morning into the afternoon, with showers becoming more likely after 3 PM. It will not rain all afternoon, but 1-2 hours of scattered showers as the line works through is likely. This front then heads east later this evening and the area will dry out. Rain totals will be light with less than a quarter inch expected.

A prolonged dry stretch of weather is likely for the extended forecast. It may even last through next weekend. Temperatures will rise close to 80° for all of this week. Some guidance hints at more clouds by the weekend, but other reliable forecast models keep things dry and mainly sunny. We will keep you updated about the holiday weekend forecast as get closer.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso