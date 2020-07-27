Another very hot and mainly dry week to close out July

TODAY: Sunny & Hot! Hi 97.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 76.

TUESDAY: Warm & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 92.

Get ready for another hot and mainly dry week ahead to close out the hottest July on record — so far. Today will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s. Dry weather is expected to hold for one day ahead of the next weak cold front. This weak front will provide the chance for some showers and t-storms, but rainfall amounts will be generally light (less than a half-inch of rain). Unfortunately, this rain will only be marginal help for our local rainfall deficits. Keep watering those plants and gardens my friends!

The humidity will drop slightly by Wednesday and beyond, but highs hold close to 90° each day. The drier air also prevents rain from reaching Central PA. In fact, after tomorrow, it looks dry right through next weekend.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara