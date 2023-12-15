(WHTM) — Pennsylvania ranks 15th in the nation for reports of human trafficking, according to Hope, Inspire, Love, a nonprofit that provides services to trafficking survivors.

This includes mentorship programs, trauma-informed art classes, education seminars, and training for those who want to learn more about the signs of human trafficking.

Now, the nonprofit has a new office space which will give survivors a safe space to come.

“You’re seen and you’re valuable and you’re worth so much more that you may not think you have a place to go or that has been your safe place. There’s so many other things that there are people that want to walk through and see your healing happen in their safety. Beyond the doors that you may be in right now, or the people’s hands you may be in and know that there is a way out and there is freedom,” Hope, Inspire, Love Co-founder and CEO, Amy Thurston said.

The nonprofit helps survivors not only find safety, it helps them thrive.

“There are survivors all around us. They’re nurses, they’re doctors. There are teachers. They’re moms. They’re happily married and have children, you know. So, there’s so much life on the other side. It does take work and grit to get to that point. But you can give back to your community. You can be healthy, and you can flourish and thrive,” Bethany Zimmerman, director of the nonprofit’s mentorship program said.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1 (888) 373-7888. You can call 24-7.