HUMMLESOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A local business owner recently unveiled a new antique art and collectibles shop earlier this month.

abc27 news reported back in July of 2023 when a local toy store owner named Grafton Stine officially relocated his toy store, called Toys on the Square, to a space that was formerly occupied by Rhoads Hallmark & Gift Shop.

The long-time gift shop officially closed back in January of 2023 and was then listed for sale.

Following this relocation, the former home of Toys on the Square at 22 E. Main Street, was left vacant; though Stine had told abc27 news that he planned on eventually utilizing the space to open a new antique store.

The new antique shop, called Treasures on Main, officially opened its doors to the public back on Friday, December 1. According to the manager Cathy Money, the new collectibles shop currently features more than 60 antique vendors but is capable of featuring a little more than 100.

“Our space is very adjustable, so we can give our vendors whatever they need,” Money added.

Money says that the new antique shop is currently still looking for vendors – if you are interested in becoming a vendor you can reach out to treasureonmain@gmail.com

The new Treasures on Main’s hours of operation are:

Wednesdays – Saturdays // 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sundays // 11:00 to 5:00 p.m.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.