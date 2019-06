FILE – In this July 28, 2016 file photo, the Apple logo is shown on a sign hanging in front of a new Apple Store, in the Williamsburg section in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Apple is closing a security gap that allowed outsiders to pry personal information from locked iPhones without a password, […]

Apple is recalling some of its 15-inch MacBook Pro model laptops for battery issues.

The company says the battery could overheat and become a safety risk.

The affected MacBook Pro laptops were sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

To check if your laptop is eligible for a free battery, click here.