HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The archery elk hunting season began Satuday.

The PA Game Commission says 26 hunters chosen by a lottery will be out across 9 of the state’s elk hunt zones.

Ten are looking for bulls, and 16 are seeking anterless elk.

The season runs until September 26.

An earlier-starting squirrel season will also have more people out this weekend.

That goes until late November.