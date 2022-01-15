Arctic air this morning, snow arrives after 5pm Sunday

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cold & Brisk. Hi 22. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lo 11. Winds: Becoming Calm.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Snow Develops After 5 PM. Winds Strengthen. Hi 30. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

It is chilly this morning with temperatures that have plunged into the lower half of the teens! When the wind blows, it feels closer to zero and wind chills will remain in the single digits for much of the day today. It will stay dry although clouds will increase later this morning and into this afternoon. Skies will clear out again later tonight.

We keep the cold air through Sunday as a strengthening storm tracks northward through the Appalachian mountains Sunday morning. We still expect snow to begin in the Midstate near 5pm Sunday evening, first over areas south of Route 30 before spreading north. Steady snow will continue through the evening hours which is when most of us will see the bulk of the snow accumulation. As we near midnight, warmer air along will surge into the Midstate and change the snow to rain for much of the area.

For much of Carlisle, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and York areas, our weather team expects 3 to 6 inches of snow before the changeover to rain Sunday night. If rain sneaks in a bit quicker, snowfall amounts will be closer to 3 or 4″. Our ridge and valley regions of western Franklin, Perry, Juniata and Mifflin counties will see a longer duration of snow, accumulating between 6 to 10 inches Sunday night.

As the storm exits near daybreak Monday morning, colder air will return with occasional snow showers and flurries. Any additional snow accumulation should remain less than one inch.

Behind the storm, chilly but dry air sticks around into Tuesday with breezy conditions as well. We do head into a brief milder trend for Wednesday, but it doesn’t last as a cold front brings another round of Arctic air toward the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo