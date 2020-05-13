Are you insured for damage from severe weather?

What you need to look for if your home or property is damaged by severe weather...

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring and summer bring strong winds, hail, tornadoes, flooding… and the Midstate has seen it all.

Models show this storm season is shaping up to be slow to start, however we know from climatology that the second half of May through June is active for us.

But what if your property is damaged? Are you covered by your homeowner’s insurance?

“The things the insurance company is going to cover would be the roof, sometimes siding, shingles, damage to windows if a tree gets knocked down or the roof gets blown off in a tornado. Or if there is severe hail damage, the hail damage could cause you to wind up needing an entire roof,” says Scott Cooper, Partner of Schmidt Kramer PC in Harrisburg.

Cooper emphasizes all policies are different, “You could have the ultra policy and then the company could have the quote deluxe policy, so they may provide for different coverages and different coverage levels.”

Here’s what you need to watch out for: Look for areas on your insurance policy like “Covered Property” or “Property Not Covered”. This could include things like a swimming pool, a sidewalk, or some trees and shrubs.

In addition, look for any exclusions or riders. The riders could relate to flood insurance, which is a whole separate issue. Heavy rain and flooding are common, but many homeowners are surprised to find it is not covered.

“So you need to check that, especially if you live in a floodplain. If you do not live in a floodplain you still should check to see if you have one of those higher end policies because that would cover flooding potentially”, Cooper says.

If you can, take pictures of your house on a normal day before any damage. That way it is clear what impact the damage has had.

What if a potential problem is not located on your property like a near-by tree that could fall or break?

Scott Cooper says you may even need to take it a step farther, “Talk to the neighbor, and say this is coming on to my property. I think it may be dangerous. Can you cut it; can you do something to trim it? Try to work it out that way. Unfortunately if they don’t do anything and it’s still a danger, in order to make sure you have protected yourself and your family and your property you may even need to document that you told them about it.”

In general, keeping an open line of communication with your insurance company is best, and file any claim immediately once there is an issue.

If the insurance company does not accept the claim, you may have to speak to an attorney.

You cannot assume all claims will paid unless you have read your policy and know the terms.