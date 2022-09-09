TODAY: AM Fog NW of Harrisburg, Then Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 82. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and Comfortable. Lo 60. Winds: Light.

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 82. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Clear skies, light winds, and higher moisture from recent rain has resulted in some dense fog this morning north and west of Harrisburg. Visibility is down to a quarter mile over parts of Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry counties so use caution until this fog lifts by about 9am or so. Once that happens, the rest of the day is looking stellar with plentiful sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and low humidity.

Tonight looks perfect for Friday night football with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s for most under clear skies. We’ll begin to see clouds stream in Saturday morning ahead of the next area of low pressure, with thicker clouds arriving Saturday afternoon and evening. The first half of the weekend is expected to be dry, though.

That changes late Saturday night and early Sunday morning as a swath of steady rain moves through the area. Morning rain Sunday is expected to transition to just some showers for the afternoon but another round of showers is expected Monday as an upper level low pinwheels through the region. Between the two days, a half inch to an inch of rain is expected although there is potential for higher amounts especially west of Harrisburg.

The low looks to exit next Tuesday…bringing the return of dry and milder weather for the middle of the week as highs head back for the low 80s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo