MODESTO, Calif. (WHTM) – A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Harrisburg woman found at a California hotel.

On July 23, detectives from the Modesto Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, of Stockton for the death of 22-year-old Diasia Sease.

Modesto Police say Sease was located in her hotel room by staff at the Best Western Hotel on July 20 with a gunshot wound. Police say through evidence gathered in their investigation, Franklin Jr. was identified as a homicide suspect and was taken into custody.

Police say investigators served a search warrant at his Stockton residence and located two firearms along with additional evidence related to the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Booza at 209-484-6113 or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.