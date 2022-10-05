YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Veterans are being honored by artists in York for the 10-year anniversary of the Veterans Memorial Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden.

Artists gathered at the garden in celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, to paint and sculpt their interpretation of the memorial live.

“I think for it to continue on and have people come to visit the garden, doing a plein air event or other events around, this particular location is special, not only to people a part of the gold star garden, but I think as a community as a whole and to veterans,” said Mindy Christian, Creative Director for Creative York.

The finished piece of art will be displayed at the York County Veterans Breakfast, held at the York Fairground on Nov. 12.

Veterans will have the chance to vote on their favorite piece of art, and prizes will be given to the top three artists.