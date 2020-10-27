At least 30 officers injured, more than 30 people arrested in Philadelphia riots

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — At least 30 police officers were injured, and more than 30 people were detained, after tensions erupted overnight in West Philadelphia.

Riots broke out after a deadly police-involved shooting Monday.

Police responded to a domestic call, and say they encountered a man holding a knife.

Police say the man was shot multiple times by two officers after he refused to drop the weapon.

Hours later, a group in West Philly broke windows at a number of buildings, including a police station.

They also vandalized vehicles.

Dumpsters were set on fire, as police struggled to contain crowds.

Most of the officers injured during the unrest were struck by projectiles, including bricks and rocks.

Philadelphia’s Police Commissioner says video of the shooting raises questions and a full investigation is underway.

ABC27 reached out to the Governor’s Office Tuesday morning for a response to these events and to see if further action is being taken; we are waiting to hear back.

Riots also broke out in Philadelphia in May.

In Lancaster, there was thousands of dollars of damage after riots broke out in front of the city’s police station in September. That was in response to another deadly police-involved shooting.

Body camera footage from that incident showed Ricardo Munoz running at an officer with a knife over his head, and the officer running away and shooting multiple times. Both the Lancaster City Bureau of Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office investigated and said it was a justified use of force.