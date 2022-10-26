HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on Wednesday that the next online auction of unclaimed property items from the Treasury’s vault will take place on Friday, Oct. 28.

This auction includes fine jewelry, coins, currency, and more, the release stated.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This is a unique opportunity to highlight our unclaimed property program and get more people interested in finding what is theirs,” Garrity said. “We work diligently to locate the rightful owners of every piece of property that comes into our vault – and I encourage everyone to search for themselves at patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property. But, even though we have the largest working vault in the United States, there is limited space. So, from time to time, we have to auction some of the physical items we receive.”

More than 3,900 items from the vault will be on the auction block. As quoted in the release, some items include:

Multiple 1 oz. fine gold South African Krugerrands;

A Liberty Eagle 1 oz. gold coin;

Three U.S. $500 notes featuring President William McKinley;

A 14K gold, diamond, and gemstone bracelet;

A 10K gold necklace with a 14K University of North Carolina diamond-studded pendant;

An Omega 18K gold wristwatch; and

A custom Breitling stainless steel and a black diamond wristwatch.

Items are kept in Treasury’s vault for at least three years before they head to auction. Those sold at auction are tracked, as well as documented.

According to the treasurer, about one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed some of the more than $4 billion in unclaimed property being safeguarded by the Treasury. The average value of a claim is $1,500.