PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most anticipated sky-shows of the year, will likely be unviewable during its peak on August 12 and 13 due to August’s full moon.

The Perseids happen every year between July 14 and September 1.

“Sadly, this year’s Perseids peak will see the worst possible circumstances for spotters,” said NASA astronomer Bill Cooke, who leads the Meteoroid Environment Office at the space agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center “Most of us in North America would normally see 50 or 60 meteors per hour, but this year, during the normal peak, the full Moon will reduce that to 10-20 per hour at best.”

The full moon, which is also known as the sturgeon moon, green corn moon, wheat cut moon, or the blueberry moon, will reach its max brightness on August 11 at 9:35 p.m. EDT.

August’s supermoon will be the last full moon of 2022.

“The moon is so much brighter than anything else in the night sky, and it will wash out all, but the very brightest Perseids as they streak through our atmosphere and burn up far overhead,” according to a NASA statement.

The Perseids will start to slow down around August 21 or 22; They will be over by September 1.

Even though this year isn’t the best to see the Perseids, there are still chances to catch a few shooting stars in the night sky on the days before August 12.