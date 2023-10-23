KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, authentic Italian chocolate and gelato shop recently opened its doors at the King of Prussia Mall.

According to a spokesperson, Venchi’s newest ChocoGelateria recently opened its doors at the King of Prussia Mall back on Wednesday, October 18.

The new Venchi location offers a wide variety of authentic Italian sweets, which consist of their famous Chocoviar, Gianduiotti, Cremini, Italian Gelato, Suprema spread, and a lot more. In addition to these options, the new store location will also be offering guests the opportunity to “Pick & Mix”, which is where customers will be able to create their very own assortment from more than 50 different types of chocolates.

For more information on what chocolate creations Venchi has to offer, you can click here.

The new King of Prussia location can be found on the lower level of the mall, right next to Nordstrom and Guess. According to King of Prussia’s website, the hours of operations for the new Venchi are:

Mondays – Thursdays // 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays // 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Venchi dates all the way back to 1878 and first opened in the Unites States in November of 2018. According to Venchi’s website, they currently have six locations spread across New York City, in addition to having three more stores planned to open across the U.S. later this year.

According to King of Prussia’s website, they are located at 160 N. Gulph Road and they currently offer a mix of over 450 stores.