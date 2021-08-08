Back up to 90 today, triple-digit heat indices later this week

TODAY: Hazy Sun, Hot, Stray PM T-Storm West Of Harrisburg. Hi 90. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Seasonable. Lo 68. Winds: Calm.

MONDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM Storm. Hi 92. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Skies have (for the most part) cleared overnight as a weak area of low pressure is moving off the New Jersey coast. Expect lots of sunshine today which will give us a boost back up near 90 degrees. A subtle shift in wind direction over the mountains may result in a pop-up afternoon storm west of Harrisburg, but the vast majority of the area will stay dry today.

Monday and Tuesday will both feature a few afternoon storms, but with limited forcing, any storms that do fire would be brief and very spotty in coverage. As the humidity intensifies, heat indices (the feels-like temperature) will climb to near triple digits by Tuesday afternoon.

The sizzling heat lingers into the middle and end of the work week as a cold front slowly approaches from the west. With the approach of this front, storm chances will increase from Wednesday through especially Friday. While each day will feature scattered storms, no day will be a washout and we could actually use some rain again! After several days of heat indices near 100 degrees, it looks like another shot of refreshing air will move in next weekend behind the cold front.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo