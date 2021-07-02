Bald eaglet rescued near Raystown Lake Dam

RAYSTOWN LAKE, Pa. (WHTM) — The rescue of a grounded bald eaglet fledgling the eagle’s nest at Raystown Lake Dam by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District staff and the Pa. Game Commission.

Once the eaglet was spotted near the dam’s spillway and within the proximity of the eagle’s nest, Alicia Palmer, Raystwon Lake’s Natural Resource specialist, and Laney Reasner, Student Conservation Association intern, sprang into action.

After the rescue, the eaglet was transported to Centre Wildlife Care where it is receiving necessary care after testing positive for the West Nile Virus.

The next at Raystown Lake Dam has been operating since 1999 and has fledged 37 eaglets since.