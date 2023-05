BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) — The NFL released all of the official schedules on Thursday, May 11! Take a look at all of the matchups for the Baltimore Ravens this upcoming season!

Week 1: Ravens vs. Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 10

Week 2: Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 17

Week 3: Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 24

Week 4: Ravens at Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1

Week 5: Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 8

Week 6: Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (London), Sunday, Oct. 15

Week 7: Ravens vs. Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 22

Week 9: Ravens vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 5

Week 10: Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 12

Week 11: Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Nov. 16

Week 12: Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 26

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 — BYE

Week 14: Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 10

Week 15: Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 17

Week 16: Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Dec. 25

Week 17: Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 31

Week 18: Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Date TBD

The Ravens are being featured in four primetime games, an international game, and a game on Christmas Day. The last time the Ravens played on Christmas was in 2016 when Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown reached across the goal line to eliminate the Ravens from the playoffs.

The Ravens’ Week 13 BYE week is also their latest BYE week since 2001.