PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — People across the country are making their plans to see the two most anticipated movies of the summer this upcoming weekend. Barbie and Oppenheimer both hit theaters on July 21, but which movie are Pennsylvanians more excited for?

As July 21 approaches online searches for both movies have increased significantly though Google Trends data from the last 30 days shows that searches for “Barbie” and “Barbie movie” have consistently outpaced searches for “Oppenheimer” and “Oppenheimer movie.”

This is consistent with national trends as searches for “Barbie” were higher than searches for “Oppenheimer” over the past 30 days in every state, according to Google Trends.

Of the total number of searches for both terms in Pennsylvania, 76% were for “Barbie” and 24% were for “Oppenheimer” the Google data shows.

The five states with the highest percentage of searches for “Barbie” were West Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Illinois and Missouri. The five states/regions with the highest percentage of searches for “Oppenheimer” were the District of Columbia, New Mexico, Maine, Colorado, and Montana.

According to Google Trends, Pennsylvania had the 20th highest percentage of searches for “Barbie” and the 31st highest percentage of searches for “Oppenheimer.”