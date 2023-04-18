HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned and operated barbecue restaurant recently closed its Hanover location.

3 Hogs BBQ is owned and operated by Matt Albright and Allen Kuhn. According to their website, the two owners first opened 3 Hogs BBQ back on August 7, 2014. For almost 9 years, 3 Hogs BBQ has offered its customers a full BBQ menu with specials and constantly rotating sides and meats – they also make all their sauces from scratch.

Back on March 9, 3 Hogs BBQ announced on Facebook that they would be closing their restaurant location at 174 North Street. The final day of operation for 3 Hogs BBQ’s restaurant location was on Sunday, April 16. Though their restaurant will be closed, 3 Hogs BBQ will still be operating their Food truck and will still offer catering opportunities.

If you are interested in learning more about 3 Hogs BBQ’s catering opportunities, you can click here.

3 Hogs BBQ’s Facebook post announcement said:

The 3 Hogs restaurant’s last day of operation will be on April 16th 2023. The food truck as well as our catering will still be open. But the restaurant, sadly, will be closing soon. Please come see us at 174 North St before we close. Thank you to everyone for your previous and continued support, we will miss you all 3 Hogs BBQ

abc27 news reached out to 3 Hogs BBQ but did not hear back at the time of this publication.