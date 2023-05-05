CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Owners of a local BBQ food truck recently announced that they will be opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant location in the near future.

Get Smok’d BBQ is owned and operated by a husband and wife duo, Mike and Erin Weierbach. According to the Weierbach’s, Erin is native to the Camp Hill area and Mike was originally from Lancaster County, before temporarily moving away to Michigan back in 2010.

“When we first got together, I asked her what she always wanted, and she said she always wanted to run a food truck,” Mike explained. “and I told her that I always wanted one too.”

“We both love people and we have entrepreneurial spirits,” Erin added. “Mike always loved cooking for friends and family and one day I just told him ‘Let’s do it.'”

The couple’s food truck first started serving up the Midstate back on May 18, 2016. Since launching in 2016, Get Smok’d BBQ most prominently served their homemade-smoked BBQ in the Harrisburg and Camp Hill areas. According to the Weirbach’s, they make everything on their BBQ menu from scratch, which includes their sauces, spice rubs, and sides.

It should also be noted that Mike prefers to do all of his smoking “the traditional way,” using an authentic meat smoker that is fueled by Applewood chips.

For years the couple played around with the idea of opening a restaurant location to acquire a larger kitchen to meet greater demand. According to Erin, a restaurant location would also provide their customers additional opportunities to eat their BBQ – they won’t have to only rely on the food truck.

According to Mike, Get Smok’d BBQ’s new 3,000-square-foot restaurant location will be capable of seating up to 50 guests on the inside, and will also have some outside seating available as well.

Upon opening, the owners hope to create about six jobs to start but would love to eventually have between 15-20 employees as time progresses and their business grows.

If you are interested in applying for a position with Get Smok’d BBQ you can reach out to getsmokdBBQ1@gmail.com.

The new Get Smok’d BBQ will be located at 1104 Carlisle Road suite 130 in Camp Hill. The new restaurants hours of operation will be:

Thursdays – Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (or while supplies last)

It should be noted that the new restaurant will offer menu items from Get Smok’d BBQ’s food truck, in addition to offering vegetarian and gluten-free options. It’s also important to note that upon opening the new restaurant, Get Smok’d BBQ’s food truck will remain operational.

“[opening Get Smok’d BBQ’s restaurant] is scary and exciting,” Erin said. “We just want to create a space for people to eat good food and talk to each other – I mean we even took the TV’s out of the restaurant because we want people to talk to each other.”

“The food is great but we are excited to connect with the local community,” Mike added. “We just want you to come on in, hangout, eat some good food, and enjoy yourself.”

According to the Weierbach’s, they are still awaiting their final inspections for the restaurant location, but they hope to debut the new restaurant sometime in June 2023.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.