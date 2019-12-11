Becoming sunny and breezy today, very cold Thursday

TODAY: Becoming Sunny & Breezy. Hi 37. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Lo 21.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Chilly. Hi 35.

The mild and damp day we had yesterday quickly turned into a cold night with some light snow, mainly in areas south and east of Harrisburg. Because of the mild day yesterday, temperatures stayed above freezing last night and the snow mainly stuck to grassy areas. Most of the region is waking up to wet roads and little to no snow outside. The rest of the day will feature clearing and breezy conditions with highs in the upper 30s. Any snow that did fall overnight won’t be around long. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows falling all the way down into the lower 20s.

Thursday will be a quiet day but the coldest day this week. Expect sunny skies and highs in the mid-30s. We’ve been in a relatively stormy pattern since December kicked off and that looks to continue going forward in the extended forecast. Showers return by Friday evening and rain looks to hang around through much of Saturday. Sunday will be another quick break before another storm tried to move in for early next week. That storm could start as a wintry mix Monday evening before quickly changing to rain for Tuesday. Although it remains active, it continues to look more wet than white. Stay tuned…we’ll keep you informed!

-Meteorologists Brett Thackara