Becoming sunny and mild today for Easter!

TODAY: Lingering AM Clouds. Then Mostly Sunny, Milder. Hi 67. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool. Lo 40. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 67. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Cloud cover early this morning will quickly give way to sunshine as a mid-level disturbance moves away from the area. Expect a gorgeous afternoon with temperatures pushing into the upper 60s. A northwest breeze could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday will start off sunny but another wave swinging around an upper level low will throw clouds our way Monday night along with a few showers. By Tuesday, a push of drier area will keep most of the area-rain free while we stay mild in the mid to upper 60s. More unsettled weather is expected later into the week starting with a few light showers Wednesday. The best chance for rain will come Friday into early Saturday as an upper level low slowly trudges through the central and eastern US. Much of the week will feature above normal temperatures, with cooler air expected by Friday thanks to east flow and showers.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo