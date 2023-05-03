(WHTM) — Do you want to enjoy some locally crafted spirits or cocktails? Here is a list of the best distilleries in central Pennsylvania according to Yelp!

Dead Lightning Distillery

With 5/5 stars on Yelp, Dead Lightning Distillery is in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, and opened in 2018. Dead Lightning is in honor of Skyler Montgomery, who died shortly after his 21st birthday. The distillery was named after of his love of the Grateful Dead and moonshine, also known as white lightning.

Dead Lightning offers locally distilled spirits, as well as food and beer! The distillery also has excellent Google reviews, with a 4.9/5 star rating with over 150 reviews.

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

Located in Downtown Lancaster, Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse is an independent cinema/movie theater that hosts open-mic nights, films, and has a full restaurant and distillery on-location.

Don’t miss the opportunity to watch a film in a unique cinema and enjoy cocktails and spirits made right in the Midstate as well as full brunch and dinner menus.

To look at upcoming show times or to see Zoetropolis’ menu, visit their website!

Stoll and Wolfe Distillery

Stoll and Wolfe Distillery in Lititz, Pennsylvania honors Dick Stoll, a famous distiller in American history. While Stoll and Wolfe offers various vodka, gin, and brandy, they are most known for their whisky and bourbon.

You can order their spirits online and they ship nationwide.

Stolle and Wolfe has a 4.5/5 star rating on Yelp and a 4.8/5 stars on Google.

Midstate Distillery

Located on North Cameron Street in Harrisburg, Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg, and Towne Square Drive in Hershey, Midstate Distillery is a family-owned business and Harrisburg’s first distillery since the prohibition era. They opened their doors at the Cameron Street location in 2016 and offer spirits including vodka, vanilla vodka, gin, rum, coffee liqueur, and various “Pennsyltucky” bourbons, whiskies, and moonshines.

According to their website, Midstate Distillery’s Cameron Street location is currently closed as they expand their production capabilities. To view the hours of Midstate Distillery’s other locations, visit their website.

Holy Water Distillery

Known for their KLYR Rum and Crostwater product lines, Holy Water Distillery in Lewisberry is a must-stop for any local spirit lovers. In addition to selling bottles of their spirits, Holy Water also sells ready-to-drink canned cocktails made with their spirits.

To look at recommended cocktail recipes, canned cocktail flavors, and more, visit Holy Water Distillery’s website. KLYR Rum at Holy Water Distillery has 4.5/5 stars on Yelp and 4.6/5 stars on Google.

Mason Dixon Distillery

Mason Dixon Distillery is based out of Gettysburg, and utilizes a century-old furniture factory to bottle spirits by hand in the Midstate. Started by a father and son, Mason Dixon Distillery uses local ingredients to make their liquor and also offer simple food dishes that could be considered “comfort food.”

With a 4.5/5 star Yelp rating, and 4.5/5 stars with over 940 Google reviews, it’s clear that Mason Dixon Distillery is an excellent place for craft spirits and cocktails made right here in Pennsylvania.

Tattered Flag Brewery and Still Works

Tattered Flag is a local brewery and distillery that has several locations. Their primary location is in Middletown and was the first co-branded and co-located craft brewery and distillery in the Harrisburg area.

Tattered Flag makes craft beer and spirits that you can purchase both in person and online. With a menu of spirits, beer, and food that is constantly cycling, you can always get some seasonal flavors at Tattered Flag. For more information, like Tattered Flag’s other locations and hours, visit their website.