What to plant in May: Best vegetables and flowers to grow

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Gardening is an activity that is enjoyed by many, whether it’s ornamental gardening or growing fruits and vegetables. Even those without a green thumb for outside plants can spruce up their interior with low-maintenance indoor plants.

According to Yelp, these are the best places to get your next “plant baby” or gardening supplies to upkeep your flourishing garden.

Harrisburg area

Highland Gardens, 423 S 18th St Camp Hill, PA 17011 Ashcombe Farm and Greenhouses, 906 W Grantham Rd Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Stauffers of Kissel Hill, 1075 Middletown Rd Hummelstown, PA 17036 Lewisberry Gardens, 761 Lewisberry Rd Lewisberry, PA 17339

Lancaster area

Frey’s Greenhouse, 1501 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603 Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike Lancaster, PA 17602 Rohrer Seeds, 2472 Old Philadelphia Pike Lancaster, PA 17602

York area

Hueter’s Greenhouse, 3465 Deininger Rd York, PA 17406

Gettysburg area

Snavely’s Garden Center, 2106 Lincoln Way E Chambersburg, PA 17202 Taylor’s Greenhouse, 265 Fairgrounds Rd Biglerville, PA 17307 Stauffers of Kissel Hill, 1075 Middletown Rd Hummelstown, PA 17036 Surreybrooke, 8537 Hollow Rd Middletown, MD 21769 Ashcombe Farm and Greenhouses, 906 W Grantham Rd Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Highland Gardens, 423 S 18th St Camp Hill, PA 17011

Chambersburg area

Snavely’s Garden Center, 2106 Lincoln Way E Chambersburg, PA 17202 Stadler Nurseries, 5504 Mt Zion Rd Frederick, MD 21703 Potomac Garden Center, 8710 Fingerboard Rd Urbana, MD 21704

In addition to these, there is also a new garden and farm center in Lebanon County, Jenne’s Garden Center.