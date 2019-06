HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The Bethesda Mission held a graduation ceremony for several men who completed its recovery program.

The men spent anywhere from six months to a year at the Mission getting help turning their lives around.

Many of them will go to Trinity House, the Mission’s aftercare program, for a few months to further their recovery.

The Mission has been helping hurting and homeless people in the Greater Harrisburg area since 1914,