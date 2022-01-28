Beyond the Forecast: Historic storm just misses the Midstate, but still some snow locally this evening and overnight

Meteorologist Dan Tomaso and the abc27 Weather Team have been tracking the developments with this winter storm all week. They were the first team to talk about the western trends in the track both on-air and online as the model guidance inconsistently showed up and down snow potential. As the first round of snow ends from earlier this morning now the attention turns to snow from the coastal storm and how it impacts the local area. Fortunately we do miss the majority of the snow, but here is the latest forecast:

Steady snow from the coastal storm from Harrisburg and points south and east could start as early as 5 PM, so a heads up for the evening commute that steady snow could be falling. Then, areas around Harrisburg and east could easily see a few inches of fluffy snow tonight as the storms develop off the coast and temperatures fall into the teens. It’s such a close, close call being right on the edge of this storm. Philadelphia, for example, now looks to get at least 6″+ from this storm and it could be a lot more. If you have to travel east this weekend, you may want to avoid it.