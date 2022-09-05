HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Do you think you could golf 144-holes in one day?

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region (BBBSCR) Board Members, Joe Holston and Brian Lorenz, are raising funds for BBBSCR by challenging themselves to each golf 144-holes in a single day.

Joe Holston, a BBBSCR Board Member, held the first Golf Fore Kids’ Sake challenge in 2020.

“As a four-decade supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region and current board member,

I was concerned by the loss of fundraising events due to the pandemic,” says Holston.

Holston raised over $60,000 for the agency’s programming by completing a 100-holes in a single day golf challenge. Brian Lorenz, a fellow board member, is going to join Joe for the third Golf Fore Kids’ Sake challenge. Lorenz had pledged to meet Joe’s goal of golfing 144 holes in one day.

“Joe and Brian are not only raising funds to help us match over 100 kids on our waiting list, they are also

supporting the programs and services our staff provide to the 500+ youth we serve annually,” says BBBSCR CEO Amy Rote.

You can click here if you are interested in the event or donating.

There will be other upcoming events as well, such as the Over the Edge event. The Over the Edge event is taking place Friday, October 14, and is a 21-story descent. You can click here for more information.

“Golfing 144 holes in one day is no easy task but even if we can help one child get a mentor then it’s all

worth it!” says Lorenz.

Holston and Lorenz are meeting tomorrow, September 6, at sunrise to each golf 144 holes. They’re going to meet at the Manada Golf Club in Grantville.

“It’s for the kids,” says Holston. “And thanks to Manada Golf Club’s donation of their course, 100% of the

funds raised through this event go directly to support the kids.”

