SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — EMS agencies in Pennsylvania are in crisis. They need more money. Some state lawmakers are hoping to help with an increase in Medicaid reimbursements.

EMS agencies are hanging on by a thread.

“Reimbursement and our costs have gone through the roof. In some cases we’ve experienced four times the cost of what we had supplies a year ago,” said Don Kunst, executive director and chief at Susquehanna Township EMS.

Kunst says that’s in addition to needing to pay higher wages and expensive gas costs.

“For us who are working this every day will probably be on crisis. We’re at the prefacice of falling off the cliff and tomorrow we may not be open simply because of those additional costs.”

One of the biggest issues is Medicaid reimbursement rates.

“They’ve only seen two increases in Medicaid reimbursement in the last 20 years, the last being in 2018,” said State Rep. Martin Causer (R- Mckean, Cameron, Potter).

Causer’s new bill would change that, increasing the rate for advanced life support services by $100, totaling $400 and basic life support services by $145, totaling $325.

It would also offer a 10 percent premium for for areas designated as super-rural by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

“There are places where you wait a long time for in rural Pennsylvania so we have to do everything we can to support these agencies,” Causer said.

Getting mileage reimbursement would change too.

“The reimbursement for Medicaid was limited. The first 20 Miles was free. And then we got $2 reimbursement,” Kunst said.

That means for trips in Harrisburg they get nothing. But Causer’s bill would require EMS agencies get paid for every mile driven at $4 per mile.

Kunst is very appreciative but says “We should have been doing this incrementally over the years, as opposed to you know, let’s hit him with this big one. Every few years.”

Kunst says this bill is important but it doesn’t solve the overarching problem.

“What we really need is a comprehensive look at what EMS costs to provide in the state and in the nation so we can look at this as a comprehensive problem,” Kunst said.

“These providers need this increase in reimbursement and I think it’s vital that we get this done,” Causer said.

The House bill passed unanimously out of the house veterans affairs and emergency preparedness committee last week. It now goes to the full house for consideration.

“It’s a bill that enjoys a lot of support, and it’s one that I hope we can get done while we’re tackling the budget in Harrisburg this month,” Causer said.