(WHTM) — When Taylor Swift crashed Ticketmaster with her “Eras” tour, it also made a lot of people aware of just how expensive concert tickets are. Not just the face value of tickets, but the hidden fees and additional costs that are not advertised.

State lawmakers are starting to take notice. Democratic Rep. Nick Pisciottano is introducing the “Pay the Price You See” bill. It would require companies like Ticketmaster to tell customers about any added costs in the original price, instead of tacking them on right before they buy.

“It’s just a common sense consumer protection,” he said. “These fees that kind of just get added on at the end of a purchase. Usually, they’re not very well explained. Nobody really understands what they are.”

Pisciottano said people should know what they’re paying for.

“We can mandate that if you’re going to charge those fees, you need to disclose those costs upfront in the price of the product,” he said. “There’s an argument that could be made that they are deceptively pricing.”

The most common example is Ticketmaster. Pisciottano said he looked at this firsthand.

“The cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster on the front page is $100,” he said, referencing a search on tickets to Beyoncé in Pittsburgh. “You get to the end, and now it becomes, there’s like $24 and change added on as service fee, delivery fee, whatever they call it.”

He has also heard countless other stories from constituents and even his staff.

“I have a staffer who works for me, who had a great example,” he said. “They paid $80 for the tickets and $90 for the fees.”

Pisciottano argues people would not accept these hidden fees in other situations.

“If you went to the grocery store, and you bought bread…[and] suddenly the price of bread went from $2, which is what we thought it was when you picked it up off the shelf, to $10, we would automatically say that that’s not right,” he said.

He wants to do more to protect people online.

“If it’s wrong inside the grocery store, then it should be wrong in other environments, especially online environments,” he said.

Pisciottano adds this is not about punishing companies, it is just about transparency.

“We’re just trying to make sure that consumers have all the information they need upfront,” he said.

The bill has been referred to the Committee on Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities. Pisciottano said he has support from both committee chairs and continues to get co-sponsors from both sides of the aisle.