PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reminded bird hunters to take HPAI precautions.

Test results show that more than 30 Canada geese that were found sick or dead at Griffin Reservoir in Lackawanna County were in infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

The public are advised to continue reporting wild bird mortality events to the Game Commission and hunters who handle wild birds are advised to continue to take precautions.

Bird hunters are advised to do the following during the hunting seasons: Harvest only healthy-looking wild birds.

Wear gloves when handling any wild birds.

Wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer immediately after handling wild birds.

Dress harvested wild birds in the field.

Change clothing as needed, especially if visibly soiled or if any wild birds made contact with clothing.

Change clothing, including footwear, before coming in contact with any pet birds or domestic poultry

Wash all equipment, tools, and work surfaces with soap and water, then disinfect with a 10% household bleach solution. Allow to air dry or rinse after 10 minutes of contact time.

HPAI can infect humans as well. Only one human case has been reported since the outbreak began in the United States, however it is very important to take precaution.

HPAI was found in 47 out of 1,000 wild birds in Pennsylvania. This shows that the HPAI outbreak hasn’t yet run its course. HPAI is harmful and contagious to poultry as well. It is lethal and has infect 17 commercial poultry flocks and one backyard flock in Pennsylvania.

You should report any sick or dead domestic birds to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852.