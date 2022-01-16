Bitter cold this morning, snow arrives after 3pm

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Snow Develops After 5 PM. Winds Strengthen. Hi 32. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow Changes To Mix/Rain By 10pm. Rising Temps Into The Upper 30s. Turning Windy. Winds: E 10-25 mph. Total Snow 3-6″.

MONDAY: Early AM Rain to Leftover Snow Showers. Turning Blustery. Hi 38 (Early). Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Gusts to 35 mph.

It is bitter cold this morning with some temperatures down into the lower half of the single digits! High pressure settled in overnight which cleared out the sky and calmed winds. This is the perfect recipe for a thump of snow as a powerful area of low pressure lifts out of the south today. As of 6am this morning, the leading edge of snow was already pushing into southern Virginia, and indications suggest snow will push into our southern tier areas as early as 3pm this afternoon.

The steadiest snow will come this evening with 1″ per hour snowfall rates possible between 5-9pm. Shortly thereafter, warm air will begin to overspread the area with snow briefly changing to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain before changing to rain. Overnight temperatures will climb well above freezing which will help road conditions but it might take some time to get things cleared up with the expected heavy rates this evening. Winds will also increase overnight with east winds of 20-35 mph expected.

By early Monday morning, temperatures will drop as the storm moves to our east and cold air wraps around. This will transition any leftover rain showers to snow showers but with minimal accumulations (less than 1″) expected. When all is said and done, 3-6″ of snow is expected for most of the area, with the greatest chance to exceed 6″ over the ridge and valley region north and west of Harrisburg. Lesser amounts are expected southeast of York and Lancaster where warm air will sneak in quicker.

Behind the storm, chilly but dry air sticks around into Tuesday with breezy conditions as well. We do head into a brief milder trend for Wednesday, but it doesn’t last as a cold front brings another round of Arctic air toward the end of next week. Highs by Friday will only be in the 20s with overnight lows in the teens. Believe it or not, there could be another round of snow coming next Saturday, although the track of that storm is far from determined.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo