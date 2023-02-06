HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pursuing a career in healthcare or getting access to services can be extremely difficult, especially for Black women.

Some struggles for Black women seeking care include the lack of financial resources, provider shortages, and even fewer Black healthcare professionals. Another frequent problem is that more than 20 percent of Black women experience infertility complications, and less than 15 percent of them seek medical attention to address the issues.

Twenty-five percent of Black women between the ages of 18 and 30 have fibroids, and after age 55 that number increases to 60 percent.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“When I was in Philadelphia that I really saw health disparities evidenced you could see that there was a higher prevalence of chronic conditions amongst people that looked like me,” said Sharee.

Some say the mistrust in healthcare from comes from the lack of representation in their race, but Dr. Livingston feels that is the answer to improving healthcare in the Black community.

“In order for us to improve the current health disparities crisis the emergency the public health emergency that we’re experiencing the healthcare providers must look like the community that we’re serving,” said Dr. Sharee Livingston, an obstetrics and gynecologist for UPMC.

In 2023 Black women represent only two percent of the U.S. medical faculty at large, and only 5.6 percent of doctors are Black women.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

“Black people are not listened to as well as their counterparts,” said Livingston.

In 2019, Black women represented 3.2 percent of medical students, so healthcare inequity will remain an issue in Black communities for now.