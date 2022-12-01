TODAY: Blustery, sunny and chilly. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. High 42.

TONIGHT: Calmer, chilly. Low 25.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, milder. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High 47.

Windy conditions developed late last evening and have lasted all night into our Thursday morning. Average wind speeds will be in the neighborhood of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Air temperatures throughout this morning into the afternoon likely remain in the 30s. With the wind though it will feel like the 20s! Look for a break from the consistently strong by this evening and tonight. Overall the forecast tonight calls for calmer weather and temperatures in the mid-20s.

More sunshine leads into a nicer and milder Thursday. As quickly as the chill arrived, it should be overtaken by milder air from the south. High temperatures tomorrow should be in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Clouds increase for Saturday and we likely receive a morning round of rain with the next area of low pressure that blows through. Current trends favor more of a morning slug of showers, then a lull heading into the afternoon. Mild air should help highs approach the mid-50s, so if there is a long break from any additional showers in the late afternoon then some of the day may be suitable for outdoor activities. Sunday does bring sunshine to wrap up the weekend, however it will be colder with highs in the low to mid-40s.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso