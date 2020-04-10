Blustery and chilly today with possible frost tonight, pleasant weekend ahead

TODAY: Blustery & Chilly. Hi 48. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Windy. Lo 34. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 56. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Today will be a windy and downright cold day (by April standards) as highs will likely not get out of the 40s. Winds will still gust between 40-50 mph at times, which will add to the chill. A morning flurry is not out of the question over the mountains thanks to those strong winds coming off the Great Lakes. Things will begin to settle down by the weekend, but with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s, there could even be a frost/freeze early Saturday. For those of you that have started the growing season that will be something to watch out for, however, the winds may prevent frost from being a major concern. The rest of Saturday looks pretty nice. Expect a sunny day with blue sky and temperatures in the 50s. There will still be a bit of a breeze around, but it won’t be as windy as the last couple of days.

Weather conditions will be clear and calm for Easter Sunday morning. Clouds increase Sunday afternoon and warm air returns with highs near 70°! Rain will hold off until Sunday evening and likely until after sunset.

Plan for a soaking rain and windy conditions next Monday. Rainfall amounts could near one inch. There could also be some more thunderstorms to contend with a strong system pushes northward from the Gulf. A stretch of cooler air follows again for most of next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara