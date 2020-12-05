Blustery and colder this weekend, chill lingers into next week

TODAY: Becoming blustery and colder. Mix of clouds and sun. Northwest winds 10-20mph gusting to 30-40 mph. High 45.

TONIGHT: Blustery and chilly. Low 32, Northwest winds 5-15mph. Gusting up to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy and colder. High 41, Northwest winds 5-15mph.

A deepening/strengthening Nor’Easter will put on quite a meteorological show today not too far to our northeast. But similar to last winter, we missed out on any big direct impacts. Conditions stayed too warm for snow overnight as light rain wrapped up early this morning. Now the clouds will feature some breaks for the rest of the morning into the afternoon. As the sun breaks through, do not expect a warm-up. Colder air plowing in from the northwest will be the weather story locally today. Winds will be blustery, even gusting up to 30-40 mph at times. Highs will only reach the mid-40s, meaning with the wind chill we can expect it to feel like the 30s.

The winds will relax some overnight, but conditions remain blustery through Sunday. More chill will be felt tomorrow with highs barely crossing the 40° mark.

A relatively cold and dry stretch of weather then sets up for much of the work week. Temperatures should rebound close to 50° by Friday. The arrival of this additional warmth could also mean some showers by early next weekend, but with this changing pattern it is too hard to say that is a definite.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso