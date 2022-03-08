SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating after a male body was found at the South Londonderry Township wastewater treatment plant on Saturday morning.

South Londonderry Police say the body was located at the plant on S. Lingle Ave in the vicinity of Redner’s Market around 7 a.m. An investigation into the circumstances of the victim’s death is ongoing.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest any members of the public are currently or were ever in danger.

Police are asking the community to share any information regarding unusual activity near the plant in the evening to early hours between Friday and Saturday.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time and police are discouraging anyone from sharing images of the victim that were shared on social media.

“Our police department finds the posting and sharing of any graphic images taken during the response to be insensitive and disrespectful to the grieving family,” said Chief of Police William Reigle II.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

South Londonderry Township Police were assisted by the Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Department, Campbelltown Fire Police, Annville-Cleona Fire Police, Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services, Lebanon County HazMat, First Aid & Safety Patrol, and the Lebanon County Detective Bureau.