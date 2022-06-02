Chambersburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide in Chambersburg after a body was found in the woods.

On June 1 at approximately 6 p.m., members of PSP Chambersburg were dispatched to the 8900 block of McClays Mill Road in Franklin County to assist another law enforcement agency with an investigation.

Upon arrival, contact was unable to be made with anyone at the residence and it was learned that the female resident had not been seen or heard from for several days. A search of the wooded area near the rear of the property revealed a deceased female with multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, the female was determined to be the missing resident and was subsequently identified as 41-year-old Kyline C. Avey of Newburg.

A homicide investigation was initiated by the Troop H Major Case Team, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, and the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office.

Subsequent investigation identified the suspect as Derrick Glen Avey, 42 years of age of Newburg. It was learned that Derrick Avey was involved in an officer-involved shooting incident in Prince George County, VA on June 1 prior to Kyline Avey being discovered. Derrick Avey is deceased as a result of the officer-involved shooting and the Virginia State Police are investigating.

An autopsy for Kyline Avey has been scheduled for 06/03/22. The homicide investigation is ongoing and is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

The officer-involved shooting of Derrick Avey is believed to be connected to a slow-speed police chase and shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Hopewell, Virginia.

Virginia State Police tell our sister station WRIC that when the suspect eventually stopped the car the adult male driver pulled up to the police vehicles and “confronted the officers with a firearm.”

The City of Hopewell Police Officers and an Alcohol Tobacco Firearm Special Agent – who was present at the scene – then discharged their firearms and killed the driver.

State police said the body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy and examination. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the course of the pursuit and Virginia State Police said the incident remains under investigation at this time.