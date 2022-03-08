SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bomb threat has been made against Shippensburg Area Middle School, according to the district Superintendent’s office.

All students have been evacuated from the building and are being relocated to the high school at this time.

Details regarding the threat are limited at this time.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to the Shippensburg Area School District website, there are over 800 students enrolled at the middle school.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.